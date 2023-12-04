Ukraine launches investigation into alleged Russian execution of surrendering Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has launched an investigation into the alleged "execution" of two Ukrainian soldiers near the embattled town of Avdiivka.
The soldiers, as per The Guardian, had emerged from their trench when they were gunned down. Reportedly, even as one of them raised his arms in surrender, they were shot dead at point-blank range by Russian forces.
The incident, which was captured on video, has led to condemnation from Ukrainian officials.
Crime by 'Russian terrorists'
The soldiers, as per the Deep State channel on Telegram, were part of Ukraine’s 45th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade. They were forced to abandon their trench due to a lack of ammunition.
According to Ukraine’s parliament speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the video footage, filmed near the village of Stepove, revealed a violation of the rules of war.
Taking to social media platform X, he posted: "This is another crime committed by Russian terrorists. Violation of the rules of war. The killing of unarmed soldiers".
This is another crime committed by russian terrorists. Violation of the rules of war. The killing of unarmed soldiers.
"Russia has once again proved that it is a terrorist country for which there are no laws and norms of international law," he added.
The purported video was shared on X by some users. You can watch it here.
All part of the war
The killing was characterised by pro-Kremlin military bloggers as part of the war.
"In war, unfortunately, such events happen. Only a small part gets into the frame," said one commentator as quoted by The Guardian.
The commentator posting under the name Rybar added that the "speed of decision-making in the heat of battle" was "a matter of life and death".
Russia's offensive against Avdiivka
The Russian military command began its major offensive against Avdiivka in October. For nearly two months, Russian forces have been attempting to encircle the town located in eastern Ukraine.
Despite significant losses, Russia has made progress in capturing parts of the region.
On Sunday, Avdiivka's military administration mayor, Vitaliy Barabash, stated that Ukrainian troops were holding firm and the Russian advance seemed to be "running out of steam."
International concerns
In an interview with German TV, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned of a "critical situation" in Ukraine and said that it could worsen given the "insufficient western assistance".
Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.