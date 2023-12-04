Ukraine launches investigation into alleged Russian execution of surrendering Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine has launched an investigation into the alleged "execution" of two Ukrainian soldiers near the embattled town of Avdiivka.

The soldiers, as per The Guardian, had emerged from their trench when they were gunned down. Reportedly, even as one of them raised his arms in surrender, they were shot dead at point-blank range by Russian forces.



The incident, which was captured on video, has led to condemnation from Ukrainian officials.

Crime by 'Russian terrorists'

The soldiers, as per the Deep State channel on Telegram, were part of Ukraine’s 45th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade. They were forced to abandon their trench due to a lack of ammunition.

Also read | Kyiv claims Russia shot down Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered

According to Ukraine’s parliament speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the video footage, filmed near the village of Stepove, revealed a violation of the rules of war.

Taking to social media platform X, he posted: "This is another crime committed by Russian terrorists. Violation of the rules of war. The killing of unarmed soldiers". Execution of Ukrainian soldiers by russians when they surrendered.



This is another crime committed by russian terrorists. Violation of the rules of war. The killing of unarmed soldiers.



russia has once again proved that it is a terrorist country for which there are no laws and… pic.twitter.com/rcyapnbD8R — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) December 3, 2023 × "Russia has once again proved that it is a terrorist country for which there are no laws and norms of international law," he added.

The purported video was shared on X by some users. You can watch it here.

User discretion is advised 💔 Russian war criminals shot two of our soldiers who surrendered as prisoners in the Avdiivka direction



P.S. F*cking bloody bastards... pic.twitter.com/22YzFA8t9T — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) December 2, 2023 × All part of the war

The killing was characterised by pro-Kremlin military bloggers as part of the war.

"In war, unfortunately, such events happen. Only a small part gets into the frame," said one commentator as quoted by The Guardian.

Also read | Ukraine’s former president claims he was stopped from leaving country

The commentator posting under the name Rybar added that the "speed of decision-making in the heat of battle" was "a matter of life and death".

Russia's offensive against Avdiivka

The Russian military command began its major offensive against Avdiivka in October. For nearly two months, Russian forces have been attempting to encircle the town located in eastern Ukraine.

Despite significant losses, Russia has made progress in capturing parts of the region.

On Sunday, Avdiivka's military administration mayor, Vitaliy Barabash, stated that Ukrainian troops were holding firm and the Russian advance seemed to be "running out of steam."

International concerns

In an interview with German TV, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned of a "critical situation" in Ukraine and said that it could worsen given the "insufficient western assistance".