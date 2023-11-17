Morning brief: Dozen people shot dead amid Myanmar's civil war, Biden hails IPEF progress, and more

US President Joe Biden spoke on workers' rights and hailed the 'substantial' progress on Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. In Myanmar, a dozen civilians were shot dead in yet another Civil War flashpoint. Besides, YouTubers must disclose the use of Artificial Intelligence, according to platform's new rules.

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday (November 16) that he would continue work towards a Pacific trade pact even though his efforts and vision for regional deal to counter China didn't go through.

The US government on Thursday (November 16) concluded main arguments in antitrust case against Alphabet-owned Google. This has concluded the evidentiary phase of the case in which Google finds itself accused of breaking antitrust law in order to lead the market.