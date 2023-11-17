Myanmar civil war: 12 men shot dad by junta troops in Mandalay region, report says

Nearly a dozen civilians were reportedly killed in Myanmar's Mandalay region's Madaya township on Thursday (Nov 17), about 270 km north of capital Naypyidaw, Radio Free Asia reported as part of the latest flashpoint of the violence during South Asian country's ongoing civil war.

The publication reported the 10 victims were aged between 30 and 50. They were reportedly tied up and shot by a column of 70 soldiers passing by a tea shop in the Madaya township of Mandalay region along the Mandalay-Mogoke highway.

"These men, including the shop owner, were tied with their hands behind their backs before they were killed," a local resident was quoted as saying by the Radio Free Asia on the condition of anonymity.

Myanmar civil war: How were the men killed at tea shop?

According to local defence forces cited by the publication, the mobilisation of junta troops occurred at around 6 AM on Thursday. The mobilisation occurred to reinforce soldiers at an outpost near the border of Madaya and Singu township.

Less than a kilometre from a conflict area, the military column arrived at the tea shop from where hundreds of the residents had fled the fighting between junta troops and separatists owing allegiance to People's Defense Force or PDF group.

The identity of those killed could not be ascertained because the junta soldiers confiscated the mobile phones of men at the tea shop, Radio Free Asia report added while citing the resident.

Besides, on Thursday, 10 civilians were killed when two junta airstrikes in southern Chin state hit residences.

"The victims included an entire family and some children," a resident was quoted as saying by the Radio Free Asia.

"The attack occurred without any battle."

Myanmar remains under military rule since February 2021 when a coup ousted the democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy.