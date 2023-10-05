Morning brief: Sikkim death toll at 14, Fukushima releases 2nd batch of treated radioactive water, & more

The death toll in flash floods in the Indian state of Sikkim has reached 14. At least 102 people still remain missing while over 3,000 tourists are believed to be stranded.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has expressed grief over the tragedy that has befallen the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim.

The wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan on Thursday (Oct 5) announced that it has started releasing a second batch of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea after the ending of the first round of discharges smoothly.

UK First Lady Akshata Murty took to the political stage on Wednesday (Oct 4) in a surprise debut to address the Conservative Party conference held in Manchester, media reports said. Akshata Murty, married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, made a surprise entrance as the warm-up act for the annual conference's centerpiece. She reportedly shared that even her husband and their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, were caught off guard by her decision to make her inaugural address to the party conference.