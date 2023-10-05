Akshata Murty makes surprise debut at Conservative party conference. Here's what UK PM's wife said

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty took to the political stage on Wednesday (Oct 4) in a surprise debut to address the Conservative Party conference held in Manchester, media reports said. Akshata Murty, married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, made a surprise entrance as the warm-up act for the annual conference's centrepiece. She reportedly shared that even her husband and their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, were caught off guard by her decision to make her inaugural address to the party conference.

Sunak and Murty 'best friends'

During her "gate-crashing" speech, Akshata Murty expressed her pride in Rishi Sunak's numerous achievements and also went on to list the qualities that she liked in Sunak as a person. She said that Sunak's "honesty and integrity" drew her to him when they were students at Stanford University.

She described their relationship as one of "best friends".

"Rishi and I are each other’s best friends; we are one team and I could not imagine being anywhere else than here today to show my support to him and to the party," Murty said during the party conference.

Murty recounted their meeting in their early 20s and spoke of Rishi's deep love for the UK and his desire to provide opportunities to as many people as possible. "It completely energised him. Being with Rishi was the easiest decision of my life,” she said, adding, “Sometimes when the going gets tough, I remind Rishi that he's fighting for his values. That he's fighting for this party's values, knowing that it's a hard road ahead. That success is hard one."

Sunak's spouse said that her husband's "aspiration" drives him to work for a better future for the UK.

In her speech, Akshata Murty revealed that during challenging times, she reminds Rishi that he is fighting for his values and the party's values.

Murty also opened up and shared about how Sunak has a preference for romcoms. Murty said that Sunak is “fun, thoughtful, and compassionate”. “Rishi, you know this, you know that doing the right thing for the long term even when it is hard is the right thing to do. I hope you also know how proud you make our girls and me every single day,” Murty said while concluding her speech.

Rishi Sunak takes stage

Sunak, meanwhile, began by saying that Akshata Murty was the "best long-term decision for a brighter future" he had ever made. He highlighted the government's accomplishments since he assumed office as Prime Minister in October last year.

Sunak also criticised the political system of the last 30 years, which, he argued, had encouraged short-term decisions at the expense of the right ones. “It doesn’t have to be this way, I won’t be this way,” he reportedly said.

