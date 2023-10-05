Newborn among two dead, three injured in latest episode of gun violence in US

Two people, including a newborn, died, and three were injured after gun violence was reported in the US states of Massachusetts and Philadelphia.

The first incident took place in Massachusetts’ Holyok city where a pregnant bystander became a victim of an altercation between three men during which gunshots were fired.

On Wednesday afternoon, the woman while seated on a public bus was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said.

Pregnant woman victim of altercation

“The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away,” it added.

All involved suspects were believed to have been identified, taken to hospitals, and are in custody, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The names of the woman and the people involved in the shooting have been withheld. No further information on the woman’s condition was provided.

State police spokesperson Dave Procopio said earlier that the shooting stemmed from “an altercation among people on the street.”

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority spokesperson Brandy Pelletier confirmed that one of the agency’s buses was on its route when it was involved in a shooting incident but said there would be no further comment on the active investigation.

Philadelphia shooting a case of domestic violence

The second incident was reported on Wednesday night where three Philadelphia police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a home.

Just after 7 pm (ET), officers got a 911 call regarding a person shot in a home as part of a domestic dispute, Philadelphia Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford Jr. said at a news conference on Wednesday evening.

Initially, an argument ensued between a teenager and his father when the uncle got involved.

During the argument, the father shot the uncle, and the uncle and juvenile then called 911, the commissioner said.

When officers arrived at the home, the father, who was at the front of the house, began to fire at them.

Also read | Fluorescence in mammals highly common but purpose still unknown: Study

The man hit two officers in the leg and one sergeant in the finger, the police said.

The officers then retaliated, striking the suspect, the commissioner said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies)