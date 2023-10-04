Fluorescence in mammals highly common but purpose still unknown: Study

A recent intriguing research has revealed that fluorescence in mammals is much more common than thought, even as they try to find out its purpose.

Scientists studied 125 species for research purposes and found that 86 per cent of them had fur that glowed under UV light. Also, all of them showed some form of fluorescence. The study has been published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

“We didn’t know that so many mammals had glowing skin or glowing fur,” said Dr. Kenny Travouillon, curator of mammalogy at the Western Australian Museum and the study’s lead author.

Fluorescence is the emission of light by a substance that has absorbed light or other electromagnetic radiation. Animals that have this ability tend to glow under UV light because proteins in their fur or skin absorb the radiation and emit it as visible light.

All mammals possess fluorescent teeth

According to Travouillon, all mammals, including humans, possess fluorescent teeth, and many also exhibit fluorescence in their nails.

However, in the case of the dwarf spinner dolphin, the researchers found that its teeth were the only body part displaying fluorescence.

Preserved and frozen animal specimens investigated

To investigate this phenomenon, the researchers conducted their analysis using a combination of preserved and frozen animal specimens, primarily sourced from the Western Australian Museum's collection. This approach aimed to eliminate the possibility that the fluorescence was merely a result of the preservation process.

The study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, acknowledged that the intensity of fluorescence observed in some specimens could be influenced by the preservation method.

Watch: Scientists design a drug that mimics all benefits of exercise

The team discovered that unpreserved frozen platypus specimens exhibited the least fluorescence, with a more visible glow in specimens preserved with borax and an even stronger fluorescence in those preserved with arsenic.

While the exact purpose of fluorescence in mammals remains a mystery, the study's authors propose that it might serve to make animals more visible and enhance visual communication, particularly among nocturnal species.

Purpose of fluorescence in mammals

The exact purpose of fluorescence in mammals is still unknown, with some experts saying it might have something to make animals appear brighter and “enhance visual signalling, especially for nocturnal species”.

“Carnivores usually have spots or stripes on their back. I think this could be potentially a way for them to recognise each other within their own species,” Travouillon said.

“But a lot of animals only have this glowing on their bellies, because that’s not visible to predators … maybe members of their species, when they get close, will be able to recognise them,” he added.