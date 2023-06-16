Morning brief: Cyclone Biparjoy's trail of destruction, Musk-Branson's space race, and more

India and Pakistan have evacuated more than 180,000 people as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall at India's Gujarat coast on late Thursday evening. Across the Atlantic, in a rally attended by over a million people to celebrate maiden NBA win of Denver Nuggets, a police officer was run over by a firetruck while two others were shot at in what is reported to be a targeted shooting incident. Meanwhile, the skies are bracing for a new space race as British Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic announced the launch date of its commercial space mission that will have space tourists aboard.

Click on the headlines to read more:

More than 74,000 people living near the coast of western Gujarat's Kutch district were evacuated as officials make haste ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's impending landfall. Disaster management units have been deployed for rescue and relief measures. With the cyclone in the Arabian Sea hurling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Met department said.

Two people were shot at on Thursday (June 15) during a public rally to celebrate the Denver Nuggets first NBA championship. In a separate incident during the same event, a police officer was run over by a firetruck, authorities were quoted as saying in multiple media reports. More than one million people reportedly attended Thursday's parade and rally.



Months after Elon Musk's SpaceX sent off world's first privately funded crewed space mission to the International Space Station with four members aboard, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic announced plans to conduct its first commercial passenger space mission Galactic 01.