NBA Denver Nuggets victory parade: Police officer injured, two people shot in rally with over a million people

Two people were shot at on Thursday (June 15) during a public rally to celebrate the Denver Nuggets first NBA championship. In a separate incident during the same event, a police officer was run over by a firetruck, authorities were quoted as saying in multiple media reports. More than one million people reportedly attended Thursday's parade and rally.

The second incident reportedly occurred an hour before the shooting.

The shooting occurred after the parade and festivities at Curtis Street and 17th Street, the Denver Police Department said.

A gunman shot two males in a targeted incident, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters during a news conference. Was shooting targeted at Denver's NBA win celebrations? According to initial reports, investigators probing the incident believe that the shooting was not related to the event. No suspect, however, has been caught by the authorities so far.

Early evidence cited by authorities suggested that the shooting was a targeted attack that was "completely unassociated to the parade" and the three people involved were acquainted, the chief added. Denver NBA win celebrations: Fire Truck incident The police officer who was wounded after being run over by a firetruck has been identified as Denver SWAT Sgt. Justin Dodger.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters the officer was trying to protect event-goers who made their way in front of the fire truck.

The officer "had to step kind of closer to the vehicle and the fire truck began to roll up the back of his left leg, trapping him underneath the vehicle."

The officer was rescued from underneath the truck and was taken to a hospital with a lower leg injury. He remains in serious, but stable condition, and is undergoing surgery, police said.

"As of this time he is in stable condition. He does have a severe limb-threatening injury," Dr Stephen Wolf, director of emergency medicine at Denver Health was quoted as saying by CNN.

Later, he added, "We can’t say necessarily what the outcome will be,” but surgeons would do “everything possible to preserve the leg."

