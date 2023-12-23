Morning brief: Covid scare back in India, SC gives Trump relief in immunity case, and more

The US Supreme Court on Friday rejected to immediately decide whether Donald Trump was immune to the alleged crimes that he committed while being in the White House.The ruling came as a setback for special counsel Jack Smith, who wanted the case to be heard in an expedited manner. Covid scare is back in India, with authorities reporting 22 cases of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1. While all reported cases exhibit mild symptoms, officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any clustering of infections. Meanwhile, India on Friday supported a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to affirm the right of Palestinian people to self-determination. The resolution received overwhelming support from 172 member nations, with the United States and Israel being the sole dissenters.

The Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) on Friday (Dec 22) rejected to immediately decide whether former President Donald Trump enjoys immunity for crimes that he allegedly committed while being in office.

India has reported a total of 22 cases of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1, prompting health authorities to implement precautionary measures to curb further spread.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a post on X said “nothing can possibly justify the horrific terror attacks launched by Hamas on 7 October, or the brutal abduction of some 250 hostages.”

Two paramedics from the Denver area, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, were found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain.

Watch: Last French troops leave Sahel as military cooperation officially ends