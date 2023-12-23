Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Nothing can justify horrific Oct 7 Hamas attacks: UN chief
The UN Security Council finally approved a resolution for much-needed aid to Gaza after facing significant delays. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, confirmed that negotiators reached a consensus on language acceptable to the United States. This achievement follows extensive high-level diplomacy, strategically designed to prevent another US veto. Notably, the US opted to abstain during the final voting process.
In a separate development, Hamas reportedly turned down a proposed truce deal from Israel. The proposed agreement aimed to secure the release of 40 hostages in exchange for a one-week cessation of hostilities. Additionally, Hamas conveyed that further negotiations on prisoner exchanges would only be considered if Israel ceased its ongoing military actions.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the Israeli offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza, media reports said.
"Many people are measuring the effectiveness of the humanitarian operation in Gaza based on the number of trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent, the UN, and our partners that are allowed to unload aid across the border. This is a mistake. The real problem is that the way Israel is conducting this offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza," he reportedly said.
To realise a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip remains the overriding goal for global efforts, a Chinese envoy said on Friday.
The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday passed a key resolution, emphasising the immediate acceleration of aid deliveries to the distressed civilians in Gaza, but without the original call for an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas.
India supported a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to affirm the right of Palestinian people to self-determination. The resolution received overwhelming support from 172 member nations, with the United States and Israel being the sole dissenters.
The development follows India's earlier vote in favor of a draft resolution during a General Assembly session, where the country, after abstaining for about eight weeks, called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Notably, the United States and Israel, along with eight other nations, voted against this resolution.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a post on X said “nothing can possibly justify the horrific terror attacks launched by Hamas on 7 October, or the brutal abduction of some 250 hostages.”
In his post, Guterres said he repeats his “call for all remaining hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally.”
Nothing can possibly justify the horrific terror attacks launched by Hamas on 7 October, or the brutal abduction of some 250 hostages.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 22, 2023
I repeat my call for all remaining hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally.
Hamas has claimed that Israel was not making serious offer to free the remaining hostages.
Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, said in an interview with Al Jazeera Live that the talk from the Israelis and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "about new prisoner exchange deals is nothing but an attempt to reduce popular pressure."
"The occupation made a political decision to kill all of its prisoners, in order to relieve internal pressures, and it has become clear that the occupation, Netanyahu, and his war council are not concerned about the lives of their prisoners in the Gaza Strip," Badran said in the interview, which was translated by NBC News.
There is “no food shortage in Gaza,” Israel’s head of the coordination and liaison administration for Gaza said in a news conference.
Col. Moshe Tetro said that "food reserves in Gaza Strip are sufficient for the near term," adding that 50,000 tons of food had entered the enclave since Oct. 7.
Tetro said Israel was providing drinking water through pipes to “hundreds of thousands of residents” in southern Gaza. He did not say whether water was being provided to the north.
Israeli attack kills at least 18 Palestinians, including children, in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported early Saturday.
(WION was not able to verify this report independently)