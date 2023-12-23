LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Missile strike hits Israel-affiliated ship off India's coast; crew included 21 Indians

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Dec 23, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
main img

File photo of the MV Chem Pluto. (Image source: marinetraffic.com) Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and maritime security firm Ambrey, the unclaimed attack caused a fire on board. 

A missile strike damaged an Israeli-affiliated merchant ship off India's coast on Saturday (Dec 23) morning. The attack occurred 200 nautical miles southwest of Veraval and resulted in a substantial explosion, causing significant damage to the vessel. However, no casualties were reported. The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had first issued a public alert of the incident.

×

The vessel called MV Chem Pluto had crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to the news agency ANI, defence officials said the Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram was moving towards the merchant's vessel. "As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning," the officials added. 

Crew included 21 Indians

trending now

Indian Navy officials, meanwhile, said that navy ships were also moving towards the vessel. The crew included 21 Indians and one Vietnamese. The missile strike could have been done using a drone and this angle was under investigation.

France grounds plane over suspected human trafficking

This incident comes a day after France grounded a Nicaragua-bound plane over suspected human trafficking. More than 300 Indian passengers were onboard the aircraft. In a post on X, the Indian embassy in France said late Friday that it had obtained consular access to the passengers. 

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring well-being of passengers," the embassy said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Harshit Sabarwal

Newsman. MMA Striker

RELATED

Navy dispatches warship, IFC-IOR coordinates real-time response to missile attack off India's coast

Tamil Nadu: Over 11 tons of relief materials dropped in flood-affected areas in Thoothkudi

'Who starts day at midnight?': Indian CM plans to move Prime Meridian from Greenwich to Ujjain