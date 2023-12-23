Missile strike hits Israel-affiliated ship off India's coast; crew included 21 Indians

A missile strike damaged an Israeli-affiliated merchant ship off India's coast on Saturday (Dec 23) morning. The attack occurred 200 nautical miles southwest of Veraval and resulted in a substantial explosion, causing significant damage to the vessel. However, no casualties were reported. The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had first issued a public alert of the incident.

Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is moving towards a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea 217 nautical miles off Porbandar cost after it reported a fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack. The vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from…

The vessel called MV Chem Pluto had crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to the news agency ANI, defence officials said the Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram was moving towards the merchant's vessel. "As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning," the officials added.