Covid JN.1 scare: India registers 22 cases; Centre orders genome sequencing

New Delhi, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 23, 2023, 08:41 AM IST
main img

India has reported a total of 22 cases of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1. (representational image) Photograph:(PTI)

India reports 22 cases of the JN.1 Covid-19 subvariant, prompting genomic sequencing. No clustering observed; cases exhibit mild symptoms. States respond with surveillance guidelines. Former WHO chief scientist advises against panic.

India has reported a total of 22 cases of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1, prompting health authorities to implement precautionary measures to curb further spread. While all reported cases exhibit mild symptoms, officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any clustering of infections.

Genomic sequencing directive

In response to a sudden increase in Covid cases across various states, the central government has instructed states to send samples of all positive test swabs for whole genome sequencing. This initiative aims to identify the specific set of mutations associated with the JN.1 subvariant.

As of the latest update, India recorded 640 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the active tally to 2,997. The total death toll stands at 5,33,328, with one new death reported in Kerala. The country's overall Covid-19 case tally has reached 45000000.

Affected states and individual surveillance guidelines

States experiencing a notable increase in Covid-19 cases include Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Puducherry, Gujarat, Telangana, Punjab, and Delhi. In response, several states are formulating individual surveillance guidelines as a precautionary measure.

State-level responses

  • Kerala: Health minister Veena George assures that the situation is under control, emphasizing the high testing rates in the state. Genomic sequencing has been underway since November.
  • Karnataka: Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urges caution but reassures the public that no immediate restrictions will be imposed.
  • Rajasthan: Officials establish a state-level team for the prevention and control of Covid-19 infections in light of the rising cases.
  • Bihar: Chief minister Nitish Kumar chairs a meeting, directing officials to enhance testing rates and ensure the availability of essential resources in hospitals. He stressed on awareness campaigns about Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Government data indicates that 93 per cent of those infected with the JN.1 subvariant exhibit mild symptoms and are isolating at home. Former WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan advises against panic, characterising the variant as a "variant of interest" rather than a "variant of concern." Only a small percentage of infected individuals require ventilator support, ICU admission, or oxygen support.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics