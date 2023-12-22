Kerala: More than 200 fresh Covid cases, a death recorded in last 24 hours

Kerala, the southern Indian state, has reported 265 new Covid cases a one death in the last 24 hours, says the data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This has brought the total active cases of Covid-19 to 2997. The country recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Watch | Covid-19 JN.1 variant: India witnesses surge in Covid-19 cases × There are rising concerns in India about the emergence of new variant of coronavirus. News agency ANI quoted Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the World Health Organization, who said there was no reason to panic at this stage as this is a variant of interest and not a variant of concern. However, she made an appeal for people to take precautionary measures.

"We need to be cautious, but we don't need to worry because we don't have any data to suggest that this variant JN.1 is more severe or it's going to cause more pneumonia, more death," said Swaminathan who was also Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"I think what we need to do is try to take the normal preventive measures that we are all now familiar with. We were familiar with Omicron, so it's the same family. So not much has changed, but 1 or 2 new mutations have come up. And that's why I think WHO has said let's keep a watch on it. It's a variant of interest. It's not a variant of concern," she said, as quoted by ANI.

She recommended people to wear masks and to 'avoid being in a very closed environment with very poor ventilation' and with too many people around.

So do wear a mask if you're in that type of very close setting because prolonged exposure to somebody infected increases the risk of infection," she said.

"Try to be in an open space rather than in most cases, have gatherings and now ventilated places today, entering into the season of gatherings," said Swaminathan.

"If you have some warning symptoms and signs like severe fatigue, prolonged fever or you're feeling breathless, visit the hospital," she said.

The World Health Organization recently declared JN.1 variant of coronavirus as a variant of interest. The agency however, has said that based on current evidence, the overall risk is low.