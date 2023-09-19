Morning brief: Canada expels top Indian diplomat over killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, & more
Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief.
Canada has expelled a top Indian diplomat over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie told parliament the Trudeau government had taken immediate action, without providing any name of the Indian diplomat. New Delhi slammed Ottawa's accusations by calling them motivated and absurd.
Australia will spend $966 million to boost maritime surveillance of its northern approaches, purchasing more long-range drone aircraft and upgrading the Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.
In news from the world of business, Brazil has offered to share its ethanol manufacturing technology with India, in an attempt to put an end to their long-running disagreements over the sugar industry.
