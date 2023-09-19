Australia to spend $966 million to boost maritime surveillance of its northern approaches

Australia will spend $966 million to boost maritime surveillance of its northern approaches, purchasing more long-range drone aircraft and upgrading the Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. In a statement on Tuesday (September 19), Australia's Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said that the fleet of 14 Boeing Poseidon Maritime Patrol aircraft will have anti-submarine warfare, maritime strike, and intelligence collection capabilities upgraded.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the Poseidon aircraft have conducted patrols in the South China Sea, and have also operated out of a Japanese airbase to enforce United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions on North Korea.

Meanwhile, the MQ-4C Triton drone aircraft, which has been developed with the United States Navy, would be based in Australia's Northern Territory, closest to Asia, and operated by a newly formed squadron in South Australia state.

"The purchase of an additional Triton will enhance operations from Australia's northern bases, a priority under the Defence Strategic Review," Minister Conroy said on Tuesday.

A report by ABC News said that as per the latest budget of the US Department of Defense, the Triton program will be terminated with production ceasing next year. The report said that the halted production will leave the US Navy with 22 aircraft, well short of its earlier target of 70.

On Tuesday, former defence official Marcus Hellyer described the government's decision to persevere with the Triton as strange. Hellyer predicts that the program will undoubtedly cost more in both acquisition and sustainment than originally forecast.

