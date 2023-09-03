Morning brief: Biden visits Idalia-hit Florida, Eritrean clashes in Israel, and more
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief!
Hurricane Idalia: POTUS Joe Biden visited Florida Saturday. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, President Biden took an aerial tour and received a briefing from local officials and first responders in Live Oak- a town hard hit by the hurricane.
Eritrean clash: Israel became a battleground of the supporters and the opponents of the Eritrean government on Saturday, which resulted in injuring at least 150 people. A report by the Times of Israel early Sunday said that a police officer was in serious condition after doctors removed part of a camping stove from his head which was apparently thrown at him.
Asia Cup: The contest between India and Pakistan, marred with rain from the start, saw both teams share the points resulting in Pakistan securing their place in the Super Four stage.
United States President Joe Biden travelled to Florida on Saturday (September 2) to survey the destruction from Hurricane Idalia and met the victims of the storm.
In a move that might be seen as an offence in China, the Pacific island nation of Solomon Islands has invited Australia to extend the stay of its police forces in the country until elections take place in June next year. Now, Australia has also agreed to extend its police mission, along with sending more forces to the country to boost security regime.
Eritrean clashes: Cop hospitalised with serious head injury, over 150 people wounded in totalMore than 150 people have been injured so far in violent clashes on Saturday (September 2) in Israel's Tel Aviv between Eritrean government supporters celebrating an Eritrea Day event and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki.
Asia Cup: Rain plays spoilsport in Kandy as Ind vs Pak contest called off; Pakistan clinch Super Four spot
Rain played spoilsport in the high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 as the points were shared by the arch-rivals in Kandy on Saturday, September 2.
Watch: ASEAN Summit 2023: Conference at the heels of mounting doubts about bloc's unity
The 43rd Summit of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 2023 will take place in a few days in Indonesia at the Jakarta Convention Center, from September 5 to 7, 2023. On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Spouse Program of the 43rd ASEAN Summit will be held in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII).