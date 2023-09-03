Morning brief: Biden visits Idalia-hit Florida, Eritrean clashes in Israel, and more

Hurricane Idalia: POTUS Joe Biden visited Florida Saturday. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, President Biden took an aerial tour and received a briefing from local officials and first responders in Live Oak- a town hard hit by the hurricane.

United States President Joe Biden travelled to Florida on Saturday (September 2) to survey the destruction from Hurricane Idalia and met the victims of the storm.

In a move that might be seen as an offence in China, the Pacific island nation of Solomon Islands has invited Australia to extend the stay of its police forces in the country until elections take place in June next year. Now, Australia has also agreed to extend its police mission, along with sending more forces to the country to boost security regime.

Eritrean clashes: Cop hospitalised with serious head injury, over 150 people wounded in total More than 150 people have been injured so far in violent clashes on Saturday (September 2) in Israel's Tel Aviv between Eritrean government supporters celebrating an Eritrea Day event and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki.

Rain played spoilsport in the high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 as the points were shared by the arch-rivals in Kandy on Saturday, September 2.

