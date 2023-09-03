Australia to boost police mission in Solomon Islands ahead of elections

In a move that might be seen as an offence in China, the Pacific island nation of Solomon Islands has invited Australia to extend the stay of its police forces in the country until elections take place in June next year. Now, Australia has also agreed to extend its police mission, along with sending more forces to the country to boost security regime.

The Australian police force came to the Solomon Islands in December 2021 to quell anti-government protests, along with those from Fiji and New Zealand. They were due to leave the country by the year-end after providing security for Pacific Games scheduled for November.

According to a statement on Solomon Islands Broadcasting’s Facebook page posted late on Friday (Sept 1), more than 5,000 athletes from two dozen nations are expected to arrive in the country for the November games.

Solomon Islands requested extension in August

According to a statement released by the Solomon government, it requested the Australian authorities for an extension on August 4, so that its police force can stay till June next year.

Watch: WION-VOA Co-Production: Pacific Island nations slam Japan

“Prime Minister Sogavare said the security support needed for both events is huge and Australia’s affirmative response will definitely fill security gaps leading up to, during and after the two important event,” the statement said.

The China angle

It must be noted that the Solomon Islands and China upgraded their security ties in July earlier this year, triggering concerns in the US and Australia that their security partnership with the Pacific country could get sabotaged by Beijing.

In fact, when Australian Defence Minister, Richard Marles, visited the country in June, PM Manasseh Sogavare called for a review of a 2017 security treaty between the two nations.

China has also supported Solomon's bid to host the Pacific Games and even financed infrastructure for the sports event after the country switched its diplomatic ties to China from Taiwan in 2019.

Australia's reaction

Australia has now of course agreed to extend its police mission in the country, calling itself Solomon's "primary security partner."

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement on Sunday (Sept. 3), "At the request of the Solomon Islands Government, Australia has extended its contribution to the Solomons International Assistance Force (SIAF) until June 2024 to assist with security for the national general elections."

(With inputs from agencies)