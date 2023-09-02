Asia Cup: Rain plays spoilsport in Kandy as Ind vs Pak contest called off; Pakistan clinch Super Four spot

Rain played spoilsport in the high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 as the points were shared by the arch-rivals in Kandy on Saturday, September 2. The contest marred with rain from the start saw both teams share the points resulting in Pakistan securing their place in the Super Four stage. The draw also means India will have to beat Nepal on Monday to clinch a place in the Super Four while an unlikely defeat could see them get knocked out early.

Rain plays spoilsport

Asked to chase 267, Pakistan’s innings never started as the rain was the consistent feature on the ground. The ground staff spent more time on the field than the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, as the contest was called off at around 9:40 PM IST. The conditions were deemed not suitable by the umpires and ultimately the decision was taken to call off the contest. The conditions were not suitable for further play and the result was declared a draw with a share of the spoils.

India make poor start

Earlier, the Men in Blue did not have the best of starts after rain halted the play initially. However, Shaheen Afridi would then wreak havoc with quickfire wickets of Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4). With India on the back foot, Pakistan further increased the pressure as they got the better of Shreyas Iyer (14) and Shubman Gill (10) reducing India to 66/4 in 14 overs. Haris Rauf got the better of the latter pair as he too joined the part for Pakistan.

Ishan, Hardik save India’s day

As India were struggling, up steeped Ishan and Hardik as they built a terrific 138-run stand for the fifth wicket as the Men in Blue came out of danger. Both the batters were aggressive with their approach as Ishan scored at a strike rate of 101 while Hardik was also scoring at almost 100. Ishan’s 82-run innings consisted of two sixes and nine fours while Hardik’s innings consisted of one six and seven fours.

India will next face Nepal on Monday, with the margin of win to determine India’s position in the group. India will have to beat Nepal by a big margin to win the group but will play their Super Four clash in Sri Lanka if they qualify. Pakistan on the flip side will travel back to their homeland to play their Super Four clash. An unlikely win for Nepal though could see them qualify for the Super Four at India’s expense.

