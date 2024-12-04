Manila

Fresh legal challenges mounted for embattled Philippine vice president Sara Duterte Wednesday (Dec. 4) as a second impeachment complaint was filed against her by leftist groups. The recent complaint accuses her of misusing public funds and "betrayal of public trust" in misspending 612.5 million pesos ($10.49 million).

According to the complaint filed at the House of Representatives, she ordered her subordinates to forge fake reports to cover up the alleged misuse of funds. She also reportedly failed to defend her budget before the Congress. Targeting Sara, the complaint said the Philippine constitution "does not permit such cynical disregard for public trust".

"It does not allow the Vice President to treat public funds as a personal war chest while stonewalling all attempts at oversight," it added.

Earlier on Monday (Dec. 2), Philippine civil society groups, religious leaders, and former government officials filed their first impeachment complaint against the vice president, accusing her of incompetence, graft, and amassing ill-gotten wealth while in office.

The complaints further add to legal troubles for the vice president, who last month set the cat among the pigeons by saying she will get President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife and cousin, who is the House speaker, killed if she were to be assassinated.

Law enforcement agencies have now opened a slew of criminal cases against her, with police already having filed a formal criminal complaint of assault, disobedience, and coercion.

Will Sara Duterte get impeached?

The impeachment process begins at the lower house of the Congress. The proposal must receive support from at least a third of the 308-member House of Representatives to qualify at the House of Representatives.

Once approved, the proposal will then be discussed at the Senate, with the assembly effectively acting as an impeachment court. A conviction would require support from two-thirds of the 23-member upper Congress. All in all, the proposal would require approval of at least 16 members.

Once impeached, Sara Duterte will have to vacate her office and would be barred from holding any public office.