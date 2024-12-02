Manila

An impeachment complaint was filed on Monday (Dec. 2) against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte over her death threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the alleged misuse of government funds by her office and other criminal accusations.

A report by the news agency Associated Press said that the impeachment complaint was filed by several prominent opponents and activists in the House of Representatives.

The complaint accused Vice President Duterte, 46, of violating the country’s Constitution, massive corruption, and other “high crimes,” including the death threats she made against the president, his wife, and the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Duterte's unfolding legal troubles

The complaint said that Duterte's threats showed the extent of the "respondent's mental incapacity, her depravity, and lack of mental fitness to continue holding the high office of vice president of the Philippines."

“The same constitute not only betrayal of public trust but also a high crime which would warrant her immediate impeachment from office,” the complaint added.

The 46-year-old has also been accused of having unexplained wealth and of allowing extrajudicial killing of drug suspects.

The Associated Press reported that the vice president's legal troubles have unfolded in the backdrop of her increasing feud with President Marcos Jr. and his allies.

Last week, Duterte told reporters that she had contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife, and Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself were killed.

She later said she was not threatening him (the president) but was expressing concern for her own safety.

Impeachment to be scrutinised by Congress

The impeachment complaint would be scrutinised by Congress, and the process could take weeks or months.

Marcos Jr. has said impeachment of Duterte would waste time while the country faces other challenges, but her opponents have said they will proceed to foster accountability and the rule of law.

Marcos and Duterte won landslide victories as running mates in the 2022 election but have since fallen out over key differences.

(With inputs from agencies)