More than 500,000 dead from coronavirus; one-fourth in US

More than half a million people have lost their lives due to coronavirus, according to the figures by Johns Hopkins University on Monday.

According to the tracker, the United States accounts for over one-fourth of the total deaths worldwide, with 125,763 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 57,070, and 43,634 in the UK.

Also read | COVID-19: Australia witnesses record spike in months amid fears of second wave

The overall infections have surpassed 10 million-mark, with the US having 2.5 million cases alone.

Also read | Brazil records 259,105 COVID-19 infections in seven days

The number of infections is surging in Brazil and India, with over 1.3 million and 5 million cases respectively.

Europe, which was earlier an epicentre of the virus, has over 2.6 million cases, but the daily figures have come down significantly.

The US, which was on its way to reopening its economy, is also seeing a jump in new infections in big states such as Florida and California.

California had earlier asked some areas to reimpose stay-at-home orders and now ordered bars in Los Angeles and six other counties to shut down.

Florida Governor said there had been an "explosion" in new cases after the state notched a record 9,585 infections in 24 hours.

China, from where the virus originated, has imposed a strict lockdown, impacting half a million people, in a province near capital Beijing after a cluster leading to a surge in cases.

(With agency inputs)

