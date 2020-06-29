Brazil records 259,105 COVID-19 infections in seven days

Brazil recorded 30,476 new coronavirus cases and 552 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,344,143.

The death toll due to the virus in the country has risen to 57,622 which is the second-highest after the United States which has over 125,800 deaths.

The country had reported 259,105 infections in seven days till Sunday, according to the health ministry along with 7,005 deaths in seven days just below the record 7,285 deaths in the previous week.

Amid the rising number of cases, the country struck a deal with Oxford University to produce 100 million doses COVID-19 vaccine with the university already conducting extensive tests in the country

"The transfer of this technology will give us production autonomy," health ministry official Elcio Franco said, adding, "Brazil is trying to avoid situations like the ones that occurred at the start of the pandemic when high demand prevented us from accessing supplies and medicine. And we are avoiding the exorbitant profit margins being applied during the pandemic."

The coronavirus cases have surged in the country in over a month even as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appealed a court ruling which directed him to wear a mask in public.

Last Thursday, Brazil had reported 42,725 COVID-19 cases as authorities grappled with a surge in cases. Some experts say the number of total cases in the country is much higher since testing hasn't taken off entirely.