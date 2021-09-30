More than 1 million Israelis who haven’t gotten booster will lose quarantine exemption

After a policy change requiring a COVID-19 booster shot six months after receiving the initial two doses, more than one million Israelis will lose their Green Pass as of October 3.

Holders of Israel's vaccine passports are required to receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within six months of their second dose, or risk losing their so-called green pass, which grants them more mobility.

According to figures released by Israel's Health Ministry on Monday, 4,710,716 Israelis were vaccinated with two doses six months ago, but only 3,243,641 of them received a booster shot.

The Green pass is only valid for six months after obtaining the last mandatory dose, starting one week after receiving it.

Those who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 can use the certificate to gain entrance to a variety of public places and events, including restaurants and museums.

A negative viral test, which must be paid for unless the individual is not eligible for vaccination, can be used to acquire a temporary Green Pass.

Half of Israeli teachers could be sent home under the COVID-19 booster shot policy.

As tens of thousands of people are set to lose their Green Cards on Sunday, the teachers' union is urging the government to provide a two-month extension.

When new COVID-19 regulations requiring a booster shot six months after the delivery of a second vaccine dosage go into effect on Sunday, half of all Israeli schoolteachers are expected to lose their Green Pass and be sent home from their classrooms.

Over one million Israelis, including 70,000-80,000 teachers, have not yet taken their third dose and may lose their valid vaccination or recovery certificates on October 3.

The third dose is quite effective at preventing Delta infection in people who are willing to be vaccinated.

Third dosages significantly lower a person's vulnerability to infection, forming a barrier to the virus's further transmission and dissemination.

This is critical because, despite being vaccinated, an increasing number of people are becoming infected (though the risks of infection, spread and severe illness remain greatest among those who are unvaccinated).

They also have identical peak amounts of virus in their noses as unvaccinated people, contributing to the illness's continuous spread.

