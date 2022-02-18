More tanks returning to permanent bases after drills, says Russia

Amid tensions with Ukraine, Russia said it was withdrawing more tanks and hardware from the border.

The move comes as European leaders are set to attend the Munich Security Conference with the Ukraine crisis set to dominate.

Russia said a military train carrying personnel and equipment had returned to Nizhny Novgorod region after completing exercises. The defence forces added that ten warplanes were also pulled out of the Crimean region and were being redeployed in other regions for drills.

"Another military train carrying personnel and military equipment belonging to tank army units of the western military district returned to their permanent bases in the Nizhny Novgorod region after completing scheduled exercises," the Russian defence ministry said

Earlier this week Russia had announced it was pulling back some troops involved in drills in Belarus. Russian troops involved in military exercises in Crimea were also returning to their barracks, the military had claimed.

The US however said on Thursday that Russia had added 7,000 soldiers along Ukraine's border as President Biden warned that Putin's regime may resort to "false flag" operation to invade Ukraine.

The US claims Russia has massed over 100,000 troops along the Ukraine border in an attempt to invade the country which could take place at any moment. However, Russian President Putin had dismissed reports however he has said Russian troops can move around anywhere within their own territory.

