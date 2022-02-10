Tsirkon 'serial production': Russia's race for hypersonic missiles revealed

Russian nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk had test-fired Tsirkon hypersonic missiles from its surface and submerged position in the White Sea.

Putin's 'invincible weapons'

Last year in December, President Vladimir Putin had informed that the Russian military had successfully fired a simultaneous salvo of its Zircon hypersonic missiles, calling it "a big event" for the country.

It was the first time that Russian authorities reported a successful simultaneous launch test of several Zircon missiles.

The announcement was made even as Russian troops were massing along Ukraine's border. As world powers race to develop advanced weaponry, Russia has carried out a number of successful tests of its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile.

Putin said that the salvo launch of the missile had been conducted overnight hailing it as "immaculate".



(Photograph:AFP)