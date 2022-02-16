Ukraine crisis: How Putin built Russia's Army as a potent force

President Putin has made reviving the army one of the top priorities of his 20-year rule.

Putin's plan to revive Russian Army

Whether they have been camped out on Ukraine's borders or moving tanks across the vast country, Russia's battle-hardened troops have made the world listen to Vladimir Putin, who wants to redefine European security.

After years of post-Soviet neglect, the armed forces received new aircraft, tanks and missiles, opened new bases in the Arctic and resumed Cold War-style strategic bomber patrols.

(Photograph:AFP)