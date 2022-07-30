Monkeypox outbreak: Brazil reports first death outside Africa

The Brazilian health ministry said that the country has reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak.

After suffering from lymphoma and a weakened immune system, the 41-year-old Brazilian victim died on Friday from septic shock.

The patient was hospitalised in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte and was taken to the intensive care unit.

Following the World Health Organization (WHO) declaration of calling the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, Spain confirmed Europe's first known death.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Brazil is among the countries most affected by monkeypox in the Americas.

The country's health ministry revealed that Brazil has reported 1,066 confirmed cases and 513 suspected cases of the disease.

With an average age of 33 years, over 98 per cent of the confirmed cases in the country are men who have sex with men as per ministry data.

Warning that anyone can get the disease regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, PAHO said in a press briefing this week that almost all cases had been reported among men who have sex with men between the ages of 25 and 45.

