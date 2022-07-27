How worried should we be about the monkeypox global health emergency?

The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency, the World Health Organization's highest alert level, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared on Saturday.
First identified in monkeys, the virus is transmitted chiefly through close contact with an infected person. Until this year, the viral disease has rarely spread outside Africa where it is endemic.
But reports of a handful of cases in the United Kingdom in early May signalled that the outbreak had moved into Europe.
Let's take a look:
(Text: Reuters)