Monkeypox in UK: Amid fears of new outbreaks, vaccines set to run out

Monkeypox cases are being reported globally with growing concern over further spread and outbreaks. Amid fears, reports say that the United Kingdom is set to run out of monkeypox vaccines.

Citing sources, the UK-based media outlet Sky News reported that the apparent supply issues mean there are only around 5,000 doses of the jabs left. The report also mentioned that bookings in some areas are already closing as a result.

As per the latest figures published on August 8 from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a total of 3,017 monkeypox cases have been reported across the country. A total of 2,914 are confirmed through testing.

There isn't any specific vaccine for the monkeypox virus but smallpox jabs are used to combat it. As demand for the vaccines surge, there's evident pressure on manufacturing and the supply of the stocks.

Dr Mary Ramsay, the director of clinical programmes at the agency, said: "UKHSA moved early to procure over 150,000 doses of the smallpox vaccine from the global manufacturer to meet expected demand in the UK."

Dr Ramsay added, "Around 50,000 of these have been received to date and made available to the NHS for distribution across the country."

"The thousands of vaccines administered by the NHS to date among those at highest risk of exposure should have a significant impact on the transmission of the virus," she added.

She mentioned that in the UK, the vaccine rollout is "continuing at pace" and those who are at higher risk of coming into contact are getting the jab for protection.

Notably, the UK will receive the remaining 100,000 doses of the vaccine in September.

Recently, the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak was declared a global health emergency, which is WHO's the highest level of alert.

Monkeypox spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions. The virus is spreading mainly in men who have sex with men in the recent outbreak.

