Iraq begins work on reconstructing the Mosul airport

The reconstruction of Mosul's international airport, which was still in ruins five years after the conflict that drove the Islamic state group from the city, was officially launched on Wednesday by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

Since the recapture of Mosul by Iraqi forces assisted by a US-led international coalition in July 2017, entire areas of the northern metropolis have remained in debris.

Since the alleged jihadists took control of Mosul and the surrounding territories in 2014, the airport, which sustained significant damage during the conflict, has been abandoned.

In a formal ceremony, PM Kadhemi laid the cornerstone for the airport's renovation on the southern suburbs of Mosul.

Iraq PM Al-Kadhimi lays the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Mosul International Airport. Photo credits: Iraqi News Agency

The reconstruction has been contracted to two Turkish businesses and is anticipated to take 24 months, according to airport director Haider Ali.

The 1.5 million-person metropolis has resumed some sort of normalcy despite the glacial pace of reconstruction: stores have reopened, traffic jams have returned, and international organisations have started supporting restoration initiatives for historical landmarks.

Huge obstacles still exist, though.

The Red Cross calculated that by the end of 2021, just 35% of people in west Mosul and less than 15% of people in east Mosul, which took the brunt of the war, had access to enough water to meet their daily needs.

In a statement sent by his office, Kadhemi was cited as saying that "great efforts" were being made to reconstruct the city.

According to the state news agency INA, a province official mentioned a $266 million budget in January for significant rehabilitation projects, particularly in the health, education, and transportation sectors for 2021–2022.

