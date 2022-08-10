Explained: Why Russia-Ukraine war caused rise in premature births in Ukraine?

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war led to an apparent increase in premature births in Ukraine, the global health agency Unitaid said Tuesday (August 9). If babies are born at least three weeks before a full 40-week pregnancy, they are premature.

A spokesperson for the UN-backed global health initiative told the World Health Organization (WHO) that the Ukraine war is increasing the risks of premature births and causing babies to need more oxygen.

Why is it happening?

Herve Verhoosel, who is the Unitaid spokesman, told reporters in Geneva that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "increases levels of stress in pregnant women, which leads to an increase in the number of premature births reported".

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine what it calls a "special military operation". Moscow said that it aims to "demilitarise" and "de-nazify" its neighbouring country and protect Russian speakers in the country.

The war has led to massive humanitarian crises. Thousands of people lost their lives and millions were displaced as they migrated in search of safer places.

So far, the invasion has seen hundreds of hospitals damaged or destroyed. The supply lines are also disrupted. The entire scenario has placed newborn babies at risk of death or disability from a lack of access to equipment and oxygen.

Verhoosel said that "Babies born prematurely are more likely to develop respiratory, neurological or digestive complications - conditions that often require oxygen for treatment."

What's the current scenario?

The Unitaid is working with some of the Ukrainian hospitals and the health agency found that the premature baby rate had gone up from 12 per cent to 40 per cent since Russia invaded.

Verhoosel noted that the increase in premature births "is real" as he said that a larger number of uncomplicated births are now taking place at home.

How to tackle it?

Well, ending the war is the best option, but Unitaid revealed what is it doing to help mother and their newborns. Unitaid said that Bubble CPAP is a non-invasive way of ventilating newborns who are struggling to breathe.

Unitaid said that it provided 220 Bubble nasal continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and 125 oxygen blender systems to supply infants with breathing support and oxygen therapy. Oxygen blenders prevent eye, lung, and brain damage associated with giving babies pure oxygen.

As stated by Unitaid, this portable device allows for the precise delivery of oxygen concentration, flow and pressure. The device can greatly improve the chances for newborns and infants.

The Bubble CPAP system costs less than $500 per unit to produce. The best part is, that this system can work round the clock for three years without recharging.

Verhoosel added, "The conflict in Ukraine has seen many hospitals damaged or destroyed, and supply chains have been severed. This puts thousands of newborns at high risk of disability or death from a lack in access to oxygen, necessary equipment, and essential treatments."

So far, the World Health Organization has verified 434 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, including 366 that impacted on health facilities.

