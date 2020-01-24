Money used for business conducted by Isabel dos Santos in Portugal left Angola by illicit means: Prosecutor

Angola's chief prosecutor said on Friday that funds that Isabel dos Santos, who is accused of stealing millions of dollars from state companies, invested in Portugal had been embezzled from her home country.

"Angola believes that the money used for business conducted by Isabel dos Santos in Portugal left Angola by illicit means," Helder Pitta Gros told the RTP television station on a trip to Lisbon.

The accusation comes a day after dos Santos, the tycoon daughter of Angola's ex-president, vowed she was ready to fight against what she called "misleading and untrue" allegations which have stretched across Angola's state oil and diamond industries and banks to Lisbon.

Angola's prosecutors accused dos Santos of mismanagement and embezzlement of funds during her tenure at Sonangol, Angola's state-owned oil giant which she headed during her father's rule.

Much of the allegedly misappropriated money was invested in Portugal, prosecutors believe.

Portuguese bank Eurobic said Wednesday that dos Santos had decided to sell her shares in the lender.