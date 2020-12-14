Monday blues: Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube face downtime; Twitter reacts

YouTube Photograph:( Reuters )
Several users complained about the entire GSuite crashing down along with YouTube
Several services of Google such as YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive have stopped working in several parts of the world, especially in India.
The news broke out a few minutes ago as several people took to Twitter to share the news. Several users complained about getting an error upon opening YouTube that read, "There was a problem with the server [503]".
Some users, however, revealed YouTube is still working in the incognito mode.
FYI: Google is facing downtime in India (confirmed).— NextBigWhat (@nextbigwhat) December 14, 2020
Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube is down.
So the entire G suite has...crashed?— Kritika Narula (@KritikaTweeting) December 14, 2020
While many were tensed about having their workflow being interrupted, several Twitter users found this to be a perfect moment to come up with creative memes.
https://t.co/tqxb1X5CuO pic.twitter.com/sOYi7qihYc— Alok Sharma (@_aloksharma) December 14, 2020
uhhhhhh what the hell @YouTube #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Ps7XihnMmL— Steven Aldecua (@stevenaldecua4) December 14, 2020
when you google why google is not working😂#google #googledown #youtube #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/VyP7xzmki7— Matias (@Matias_cose) December 14, 2020
Me while you tube is down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/iOQ1fD4I0s— EKTA GAUR (@EKTAGAUR12) December 14, 2020
Google has not issued a statement on the global crash yet.