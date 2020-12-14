Monday blues: Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube face downtime; Twitter reacts

Several services of Google such as YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive have stopped working in several parts of the world, especially in India.

The news broke out a few minutes ago as several people took to Twitter to share the news. Several users complained about getting an error upon opening YouTube that read, "There was a problem with the server [503]".

Some users, however, revealed YouTube is still working in the incognito mode.

FYI: Google is facing downtime in India (confirmed).



Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube is down. — NextBigWhat (@nextbigwhat) December 14, 2020 ×

Several users complained about the entire GSuite crashing down, with people sharing their experiences about their work calls getting disconnected mid-way.

So the entire G suite has...crashed? — Kritika Narula (@KritikaTweeting) December 14, 2020 ×

While many were tensed about having their workflow being interrupted, several Twitter users found this to be a perfect moment to come up with creative memes.

Google has not issued a statement on the global crash yet.