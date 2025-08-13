/Molotov cocktail thrown at Open AI's CEO Sam Altman’s home; suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, early Friday morning (April 10). The individual also reportedly issued threats near the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. According to the company, no injuries were reported in either incident.

A Molotov cocktail is a crude incendiary device typically made using a bottle filled with flammable liquid and a wick that is ignited before being thrown. “Early this morning, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s home and also made threats at our San Francisco headquarters. Thankfully, no one was hurt,” said Jamie Radice, an OpenAI spokesperson. “The individual is in custody, and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation," he added, without giving any further details. Altman has not publicly responded to the incident.

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What the police said

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said that officers responded to a fire investigation at approximately 4:12 am. They discovered that “that an unknown male subject threw an incendiary destructive device at a home, causing a fire to an exterior gate.” The suspect fled the scene on foot. The device, a hand-thrown incendiary weapon usually made from a glass bottle filled with flammable liquid and a cloth fuse, ignited before being thrown, setting part of an exterior gate on fire before the suspect fled on foot.