/Mohsin Naqvi threatening Imran Khan’s sisters? Fresh allegations on ‘Asim Munir regime’

In fresh allegations on the "Asim Munir regime", sisters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan have claimed that the government wants to "kill" the politician and that they have received threats from interior minister and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Dr Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan alleged a “lethal conspiracy" by the Pakistani government and military to eliminate Imran Khan in custody. According to Uzma, during a recent meeting, Imran explicitly told her: “These people will kill me; they have made a plan to kill me."
Also read: 'Hitler wanted master race. They want master religion': US Senator Lindsey Graham compares Khamenei with Nazis
This came after they raised wuestions on the medical assistant Khan was getting. Khan's sister, Aleema, wrote on X, "Our demand has been clear from the beginning: Imran Khan has to be examined and treated by specialist doctors in the presence of his personal doctor (Asim Yousaf), along with a family member present at Shifa International in Islamabad."
Also read: New Epstein documents mention Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007. Here’s what witness saw
"The Govt rejected the specialist recommended by our doctors, so they were provided with alternative names. We had given Uzma Khan's name to represent our family. We were told that Imran Khan's sisters will not be permitted, and we must provide an alternative name to represent the family. We then gave them our cousin Nausherwan Burki's name to represent the family. We are very disturbed when they rejected his name as well," she wrote further.
Also read: ‘Afterlife free of sin’: Shafiqur Rahman’s party offers religious promises, $125 in bribes to Bangladesh voters in ‘secret’ pamphlet
Trending Stories
"This is unacceptable! Our concerns are growing as to why they are rejecting our family member from being present. Are both names (Uzma and Nausherwan) being rejected because they are highly qualified doctors?" She added.