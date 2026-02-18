/Mohsin Naqvi threatening Imran Khan’s sisters? Fresh allegations on ‘Asim Munir regime’

In fresh allegations on the "Asim Munir regime", sisters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan have claimed that the government wants to "kill" the politician and that they have received threats from interior minister and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Dr Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan alleged a “lethal conspiracy" by the Pakistani government and military to eliminate Imran Khan in custody. According to Uzma, during a recent meeting, Imran explicitly told her: “These people will kill me; they have made a plan to kill me."

This came after they raised wuestions on the medical assistant Khan was getting. Khan's sister, Aleema, wrote on X, "Our demand has been clear from the beginning: Imran Khan has to be examined and treated by specialist doctors in the presence of his personal doctor (Asim Yousaf), along with a family member present at Shifa International in Islamabad."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The Govt rejected the specialist recommended by our doctors, so they were provided with alternative names. We had given Uzma Khan's name to represent our family. We were told that Imran Khan's sisters will not be permitted, and we must provide an alternative name to represent the family. We then gave them our cousin Nausherwan Burki's name to represent the family. We are very disturbed when they rejected his name as well," she wrote further.