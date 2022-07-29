Mohammed bin Salman stays at a mansion built by murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi's cousin

Saudi Arabia's Crown prince and de-facto leader Mohammed bin Salman is currently on a trip to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. While the surroundings may have changed but the crown prince's royalty has not changed.

Reportedly, the leader of the Islamic country is staying at Chateau Louis XIV, an extravagant 50,000-acre mansion that he purchased in 2015 for a record $301 million. The mansion has been termed 'the world's most expensive home' in the past and is located in the posh Louveciennes area outside Paris.

It is pertinent to note that Chateau Louis XIV was built in 2009 after razing a plot where a 19th-century castle stood. Reportedly, in what can be dubbed a cruel coincidence, the luxury mansion has been built by murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi's cousin Emad Khashoggi who is a luxury property developer based in France.

The said mansion attempts to emulate the luxury of nearby Versailles Palace. It houses a cinema, a library and a giant aquarium. As for the living quarters, the chateau has 10 massive bedroom suites as well as a library alongside a grand reception room.

The Crown prince's trip has invited mixed reactions with human rights groups protesting against it vehemently while another section egging macron to confront the Saudi Arabia ruler regarding the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

French people divided over the visit

As reported extensively by WION, amid the war in Ukraine, Macron's meeting with the Saudi strongman was a part of increased Western efforts to court the major oil-producing state.

Ever since the war broke out, Russia has significantly reduced the oil and gas supply to European nations. France has been hit in the process as well. With inflation touching a record high of 6.5 per cent in June, Macron is willing to ignore Saudi leaders' humanitarian record and secure an outlet for continued energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies)

