French human rights groups criticise Macron for hosting Saudi strongman

French President Emmanuel Macron faced criticism from opposition figures and human rights groups after he hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday.

With the two men enjoying a warm handshake that they emphasised by using all four hands, Macron warmly greeted the ruler universally known as MBS ahead of dinner.

Amid the war in Ukraine, Macron's meeting with the Saudi strongman was a part of increased Western efforts to court the major oil-producing state.

Seeking to counter the rising regional influence of China, Russia, and Iran, the West is keen to reset relations with the Gulf Arab oil giant.

After Moscow cut gas supplies to Europe, France, and other European countries are looking to diversify their sources of energy.

Saying the kingdom was too important to be ignored, Macron has dismissed criticism of his efforts to engage the crown prince.

Slamming Macron for meeting Salman, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said on Twitter "The rehabilitation of the murderous prince will be justified in France as in the United States by arguments of realpolitik. But it's actually bargaining that predominates, let's face it."

Asking Macron to review its arms sales to Riyadh, French opposition leaders highlighted that prosecutors are studying complaints filed against the prince over the Saudi role in the Yemen war.

After the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, US intelligence agencies claimed that Salman was involved in his death.



