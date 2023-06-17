Modi expects to trump China with landmark semiconductor deal during US visit

Micron Technology Inc., the Idaho-headquartered semiconductor major is reportedly nearing an agreement to invest at least $1 billion in establishing a semiconductor packaging factory in India.

The move aims to diversify Micron's geographic presence amid growing geopolitical competition between the United States and China. An official announcement formalising the deal could be made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States next week.

The individuals familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg mentioned that the committed amount could potentially reach $2 billion. What would it mean? If the deal formalises, it would signify a triumph for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Make in India' initiative. For Washington, it presents an opportunity to strengthen its critical supply chains outside of China.

Enhancing technological trade between the two countries is a key focus of Modi's state visit, as highlighted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during his visit to New Delhi earlier this week. China's ban on Micron chips This investment in India follows the Chinese ban on the use of Micron chips in what Beijing deemed as critical infrastructure, which introduced uncertainty regarding the status of US chipmakers in the world's largest semiconductor market. American efforts to diversify chips supply Amid rising tensions with China and concerns about dependence on manufacturing hubs like Taiwan, the United States is actively promoting the diversification of advanced chip production.

In line with this, Micron, the largest American memory chipmaker, has also secured financial assistance for a planned $3.6 billion next-generation plant in Japan. Modi's US visit Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to embark on his inaugural formal state visit on June 21, where he will be hosted by President Joe Biden for a banquet the following day. Modi will also address the US Congress during his visit.

As part of his efforts to attract chipmakers to India, Modi has pledged $10 billion, with his administration committing to covering half the cost of establishing all semiconductor facilities.

