Moderna's coronavirus vaccine side effects are severe, but worth it: CDC study

Some people are against coronavirus vaccines, but others are happy to get a jab of the vaccine as soon as possible. Such is the case even with the people who have been administered a shot and faced side effects.

A study of the fall 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims that some people have experienced side effects after taking Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, with some even having to rush to the hospital.

Also read | Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may be less effective in obesity: Study

However, the majority of them have claimed that despite the side effects, they would be ready to take the vaccine all over again, if it meant protecting themselves against the deadly coronavirus.

From the two types of reaction — local and systemic — "local reactions were reported by the majority of vaccine recipients and at higher rates than placebo recipients," the CDC report claims. " Vaccine recipients reported higher rates of local reactions after dose 2 than dose 1."

Also read | Pfizer vaccine's single dose provides strong immunity to those who have had Covid-19: Study

The local reactions from the Moderna vaccine include pain and swelling at the point where the dose was injected. Systemic reactions consist of more serious problems such as nausea, fever and chills.

"The frequency of systemic reactions was higher in the younger age group than the older age group (81.9% vs 71.9% after dose 2). Within each age group, the frequency and severity of systemic reactions was higher after dose 2 than dose 1. For both age groups, fatigue, headache and myalgia were the most common," the report claims.

People who have been administered the vaccine reported that the side effects were less intense after the second dose, rather than the first dose. However, despite the side effects, people claim they feel a sense of relief after taking the vaccine.