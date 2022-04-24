MLB baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky goes under hammer to support relief efforts

Since the Russia’s invasion began, Ukraine has been looking for support in several ways. Many countries have also responded by providing help militarily, politically, financially, etc.

Several efforts are also being made by different organisations to raise money to help the nation.

In the latest move, an MLB baseball is being auctioned next week, said media reports.

The baseball may get sold for around $15,000.

Wondering what is special about this ball? Well, it has been signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president has led his country from the front in the war.

The auctioning of the ball is being carried out by RR Auctions to collect funds for relief efforts for his country. It will end on May 11. Online users can also place their bids.

In the sale description, RR Auctions, said, “Now faced with an invasion by Russian forces, Zelenskyy has shown unmatched courage in the face of disaster. He has demonstrated a remarkable commitment towards democratic ideals and to the people of Ukraine.”

During a visit to New York in September 2019, Zelensky signed the ball.

Later, the ball was given to collector Randy Kaplan as a gift from former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Volodymyr Yelchenko, as per a letter of authenticity, which is also included with the baseball. Kaplan auctions baseballs with autographs of famed celebrities.

The proceeds of the sale will be donated by RR Auctions to a Ukrainian relief fund, which is assisting civilians displaced due to the invasion.

