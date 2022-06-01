Miracles do happen: 30-year-old US woman becomes pregnant while being pregnant. Find out how  

Who says miracles don’t happen? Well, they absolutely do. This holds true for a 30-year-old woman, who has given birth to identical twins after a “miracle” pregnancy. The woman, Cara Winhold, became pregnant, when she was already pregnant, as per a Metro report. Winhold had earlier suffered three devastating miscarriages. In February last year, Winhold became pregnant. A month later, the joy turned double as she was pregnant again. This unique medical condition is called superfetation. In it, a pregnancy occurs during an existing pregnancy. It can happen in just days or weeks after the first one, as per Healthline. Finally, she had two baby boys, who were born six minutes apart.

“I said to the doctor, ‘What happened? He wasn't there the first time. What's going on?' The doctor said that most likely I ovulated twice, released two eggs and they got fertilised at different times, about a week apart. I 100% believe it was a miracle just because of everything that happened in my pregnancy journey,” Winhold told Metro.

Winhold and her husband had their first son in 2018. When the couple decided to expand the family, she suffered three miscarriages. The last one had nearly killed her, as per New York Post. The situation was such that she was scared to get pregnant again.

“I knew I wanted more kids. I'm very optimistic, and I was like, ‘It's going to happen,' and I knew it was part of my journey and life to be a mom, and so I knew I didn't want to give up but going to therapy made me learn how to heal and understand that it wasn't my fault. It took a lot of time,” Winhold told New York Post.

