40-day-old child develops 'Fetus in Fetu' in India. Find out what it is  

In a rare medical anomaly, a fetus has been found inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant in Motihari in Indian state of Bihar, media reports said. The baby was recently brought to the Rahmania Medical Center in Motihari for treatment as the child was not able to urinate properly. The child seems to have an inflation near stomach, the doctor was told by the family. The doctor, Dr Tabrez Aziz of Rahmania Medical Center, asked for CT scan of the patient to examine the cause of bloating near the stomach. When the result came in, the doctor was shocked to find the unusual medical anomaly where another fetus was getting developed inside his stomach.

"A rare medical anomaly has come to light where a fetus was seen developing inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant. It is called ‘fetus in fetu’. The infant has undergone surgery and his condition is stable," said Dr Aziz told ANI, while talking about this rare phenomenon.

In medical language, 'Fetus in Fetu' means the presence of a fetus in the stomach of the child. It is highly rare and happens only in one out of 500,000 patients. The child has also been discharged from the hospital.

