'Miracle amid devastation': Baby born under rubble; rescued after Syria, Turkey earthquake. Watch!

A newborn has been rescued from underneath the rubble in Syria. The baby was reportedly born under the remains of a collapsed building. However, as per reports, the mother, unfortunately, did not survive the ordeal.

Footage of the miraculous rescue is all over the internet. The story of this amazing rescue has emerged as a shining light amid the tragedy that has struck Turkey and Syria.

In a video that is going viral on social media, amid the landscape of destruction, a rescuer can be seen running with the newborn in his arms.

Syria Earthquake, 6.02. A newly born baby, his mother gave birth under the rubble and shortly passed away... This is one of the most shocking videos in the entire history of disasters. #TurkeyEarthquake #syriaearthquake #TurkeyQuake #TurkiyeEarthquarke #Syria #Turkey #Туреччина pic.twitter.com/th97887iZZ — Oksana Johannesson (@Miss_Oksana) February 6, 2023 ×

As per local media reports quoted by Daily Mail, the mother who had been displaced from Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor region went into labour in the aftermath of the quake.

Reports suggest that the infant's whole family has perished in the devastation. Rescuers are looking after the baby.

On Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the two nations, bringing down multi-storey buildings and spreading devastation.

This massive earthquake was followed by subsequent tremors of equal and slightly lesser magnitude; each one devastating.

As per the latest figures, the death toll from the disaster has already crossed the 5,000 mark. It is feared that the number would only move upwards and may reach 20,000. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned that 23 million people including 1.4 million children could be affected by the tremors.

