Turkey Syria Earthquake Update: Here’s how you can donate to help relief efforts in the disaster-hit countries

Turkey Syria Earthquake Update: Another earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the central Turkish region on Tuesday after three deadly earthquakes left the country in tatters. As per the latest media reports, at least 4300 people have been killed in the West Asian nations of Syria and Turkey. The death toll is expected to go up as rescue teams continue their search operations in the rubble. People from all over the world are praying for the victims as different governments rush to help Ankara and Damascus swiftly undertake rescue and relief measures. Even civilians from different nations are coming forward to help the disaster-struck nations. So, if you want to send donations to Turkey or Syria, follow the instructions given in the article and help save thousands of lives.

Here’s how you can donate to Turkey

On Monday, Red Crescent groups in Turkey and Syria both reported that their staff were assisting with relief and aid efforts. The International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement, a global network of disaster relief groups, features both organisations on their member list. Red Crescent group in Turkey has made a public appeal on their Twitter page. They have also shared their bank account details for foreign volunteers!

Interested donors can also contact International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation. The organisation is setting up tents and temporary settlements in the affected areas. It’s also providing ready-to-eat meals to at least 5,000 people. You can contact the organisation at Alper.mavi@ibc.org.tr email address or phone number: +90 538 5159806

Save the Children is another portal through which donours can help Turkey. Here is the link.

Similarly, donours can reach out to administrators at Project HOPE to help the victims in both Turkey and Syria. They have set up a disaster relief fund.

How to donate to Syria

The White Helmets organisation is helping victims in Syria big time! The workers of the group were seen pulling bodies from under the rubble in deep pockets of northwest Syria, a highly volatile region. You can donate via this link.

You can also help the victims in Syria through International Rescue Committee. Hospitals in Syria were already dealing with a cholera outbreak, and now an earthquake disaster would only make things worse on the ground.

Created in the wake of the Syrian revolution, The Molham Team is today constructing shelters and providing food and blankets to individuals who have once again become homeless.

Meanwhile, Save the Children and Red Crescent groups are active in Syria also! You can visit the links to help the victims and support the government’s relief efforts.

The Indian government rushes to help relief efforts in Turkey