Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be named in his honour.

According to the Star Tribune, the street will still be called Chicago Avenue, but the blocks between 37th and 39th streets will be referred to as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place.

The City Council approved the naming on Friday, and Mayor Jacob Frey’s office said he would likely sign off on it as well.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as he said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests across the United States and around the world.

Months after Floyd’s death, the intersection remains barricaded and now holds a memorial.

The city had announced plans to reopen 38th Street this summer but backed off, avoiding a confrontation.