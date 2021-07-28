Milwaukee man sentenced to 200+ years for killing five family members

After pleading guilty to fatally shooting five members of his family in June, a 44-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced Tuesday to 205 years in prison.

FOX 6 news of Milwaukee reported that Christopher Stokes of Milwaukee called 911 himself following the shootings on April 27, 2020.

Overcome by guilt, Stokes reportedly told a 911 dispatcher that he has just massacred his family adding that the weapon, a gun, was still upstairs with the bodies.

The police found Stokes sitting outside the house when they arrived. According to the report, he was quick to let them know what he did.

During the search of the home, authorities discovered a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun in one of the bedrooms, as well as a box of 25 shells that had 12 unused shells left, according to a report.

At his sentencing hearing, Stokes revealed that he had "blood on my mind" when he woke up, adding that he had no idea what possessed him to kill his family.

Earlier this year, Stokes entered a plea of guilty to five counts of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in the case.

According to reports, the defendant told the court that he deserved to be locked up, expressing remorse.

Among the five killed, four were teenagers.

Reports indicate that Stokes's lawyer had requested a 35-year sentence. In addition to 200 years in prison, Stokes was also sentenced to 105 years of extended supervision.