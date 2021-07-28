In Pics | Forest fire ravages through area near Athens

An area north of the Greek capital Athens has been hit by a forest fire with temperatures set to reach 40C. Scroll for images.
An aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Dionysos, north east of Athens
(Photograph:AFP)
The fire ripped through a pine forest, destroying homes, before firefighters brought it under control
Inhabitants take pictures as a helicopter flies over a forest fire in Dionysos.
A fireman walks past a damaged car in Dionysos, north east of Athens.
Forest fires regularly erupt in Greece during the summer months, including around Mount Penteli.