Mike Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days: Sudanese government officials

Sudan's government officials said on Sunday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the African country in coming days.

Since overthrowing its former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, Sudan has been trying to improve its ties with the United States. However, the African country still seeks removal from a list of countries the US considers as state sponsors of terrorism.

Mike Pompeo is due to visit Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday following a peace accord between the two countries this month to forge full relations.

The Sudanese official who chose to stay anonymous refused to give details of Pompeo's visit.

Sudan's transitional military-civilian ruling council and the government of technocrats have kept ending terrorism listing as its top priority.

Sudan has been listed since 1993 that makes the country, struggling with a deep economic crisis, technically ineligible for debt relief and financing from international lenders.

According to a senior government source, significant progress was expected on the issue in the coming weeks.

In February, the head of Sudan's ruling council met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but cast doubt on any rapid normalisation of ties.

Sudan sacked its foreign ministry spokesman this week after he called the UAE's decision to become the third Arab country to normalise relations with Israel "a brave and bold step".

(Inputs from Reuters)