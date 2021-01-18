Mike Pence and wife conclude term with an emotional last visit to US troops

Just a couple of days before the US Vice President Mike Pence ends his term at the White House, the VP and the Second Lady visited the US troops for one last time in their official capacity.

During their last visit to the US troops, Mike and Karen Pence were seen getting emotional during their address to the troops.

"You know, it is such an honor to be with you — here I go," Karen Pence said as she choked up a bit. "...for our very last trip as vice president and second lady of the United States. But it is such an honor to be here with you."

Mike Pence shortly joined his wife on the stage and thanked the troops for giving him an opportunity to serve them while they took care of the borders of the country. "As our time in office draws to a close, allow me to thank you for the privilege of serving as your vice president. It's been the greatest honor of my life. And it's been a special privilege to serve all of you," he said.

WATCH|

Thanking the troops and locals for consistent support, especially in the pandemic year 2019, the Vice President said, "We've all been through a lot this past year, but through it all I've seen the strength and resilience of the American people shine forth. And I see that strength in your faces today."

Sharing the message of hope and restoring strength throughout the country, he said, "I have faith that the day will come when we put these challenging times in the past and emerge stronger and better than ever. We will heal our land. We will renew our strength. And the best days for the greatest nation on earth are yet to come."

His last visit in the official capacity of the Vice President comes a few days before the President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. Pence, unlike the outgoing US President Donald Trump, is expected to attend the ceremony which will be held on January 20 in the US Capitol.